Maha: Woman attempts suicide by jumping into lake with daughter, infant dies

While the 38-year-old woman was rescued by people, the infant drowned in Ambazari lake on Saturday, an official said.The incident took place around 4.30 pm, when the woman came with her baby to the lake and suddenly jumped into the water with the intention of committing suicide, he said.Passersby rushed to the spot and two divers jumped into the lake and fished out the duo.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-10-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a lake with her 11-month-old daughter in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday. While the 38-year-old woman was rescued by people, the infant drowned in Ambazari lake on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm, when the woman came with her baby to the lake and suddenly jumped into the water with the intention of committing suicide, he said.

Passersby rushed to the spot and two divers jumped into the lake and fished out the duo. The mother and child were rushed to a hospital, where the baby was declared dead, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.

