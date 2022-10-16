Man killed in street brawl in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar

A 27-year-old man was killed while his friend was injured in a fight with another group in Central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar, police said on Sunday.

A call was made at Ranjit Nagar Police Station to report a brawl near Chawla Bakery, Mandir wali gali, but when police went to the spot, they found no one there.

According to police, there was a fight between two groups, with three people on each side.

The brawl happened on October 12 night when Nitesh, Alok, and Monty stopped three people on a bike allegedly for honking horn and assaulted one of them who fell on the ground.

As the bike got disbalanced, the other two too fell on the ground and a scuffle ensued between the two groups, a senior police officer said.

Since there was no statement by anyone, a case was registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on DD entry at Ranjit Nagar Police Station and an investigation was taken up, said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

On Saturday night, Nitesh, who was hit in head and had been unconscious, succumbed, she said. After his death, section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was added in the FIR, she said.

Meanwhile, with the help of CCTV footage, police identified the assailants as Adnan, Ujefa, and Abbas, all residents of Ranjit Nagar, and now on the run, she added.

''The footage of the incident reveals that the quarrel was started by Nitesh and Alok. However, in the end, the other party overpowered them and assaulted them.

''Both Nitesh and Alok have previous criminal records,'' the DCP said, adding that efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused. PTI AMP VN VN

