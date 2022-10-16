Left Menu

History-sheeter held in Pune for bizman's kidnapping

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-10-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 20:26 IST
History-sheeter held in Pune for bizman's kidnapping
  • Country:
  • India

A history-sheeter was held for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a businessman in Pune, a police official said on Sunday.

He was held by a team of the Pune police's Anti Extortion Cell from Wai in neighbouring Satara district, the official added.

The man is accused of kidnapping a share market trader for a ransom of Rs 20 crore from Katraj in the first week of October.

The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against the man and his associates, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financial situation: Diplomat

Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022