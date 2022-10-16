Lebanon says Israeli gunboats violate its territorial waters - army statement
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 16-10-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 20:43 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
The Lebanese army said on Sunday that Israeli gunboats violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday in an area opposite Ras Naqura near the border between the two countries.
The statement said there were four violations where gunboats entered several hundred metres inside Lebanese waters and that the authorities were discussing the violations with a United Nations Interim Force.
Lebanon and Israel signaled their approval last week to a deal laying out their respective maritime rights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lebanon receives U.S. mediator proposals for maritime border with Israel -presidency
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen after alleged firebomb
Lebanon receives U.S. mediator proposals for maritime border with Israel -presidency
Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank clash
Israeli leader welcomes US plan for sea border with Lebanon