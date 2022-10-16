Man lynched on suspicion of being thief in Jharkhand's Dumka
A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhands Dumka district as they suspected him of being a thief on Sunday, police said.The incident occurred at Kapjora village under Taljhari police station area, 285-km from Ranchi.
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand's Dumka district as they suspected him of being a thief on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred at Kapjora village under Taljhari police station area, 285-km from Ranchi. The deceased was identified as Suresh Yadav, a resident of Aamghatta village.
When a woman opened the door of her house around 4 am, she saw Yadav and started shouting and calling him a thief, Jarmundi subdivisional police officer Shivendu Kumar told PTI.
A mob chased Yadav and caught him. Then, they beat him with sticks and some other weapons, he said.
An FIR has been lodged many unknown persons of the village, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- Aamghatta
- Yadav
- Dumka
- Suresh Yadav
- Taljhari
- Shivendu Kumar
- Jharkhand
- Jarmundi
ALSO READ
Culprit should be hanged: Dumka victim’s grandfather
NCPCR to seek NIA probe into Dumka girl's killing
Women burnt alive in Dumka: Jharkhand CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for deceased's family
Jharkhand: Police held accused for setting woman ablaze for refusing his marriage proposal in Dumka
Culprit should be hung: Dumka victim’s grandfather