3 people killed, 1 wounded in Pittsburgh shooting

PTI | Pittsburgh | Updated: 16-10-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 20:53 IST
Two women and a man were killed and a fourth person wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gunfire occurred near a busy North Side intersection at about 10 pm Saturday.

Public safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said one woman died at the scene. A second woman and a man were pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital. Cruz said another man who arrived at the hospital was admitted in stable condition with a gunshot wound to a leg.

No arrests were immediately announced and there was no immediate word on the number of shooters. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the shooting happened at the southern edge of the Allegheny Commons, which includes a grocery store and gas station, the Allegheny Elks Lodge and a park.

