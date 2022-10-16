Left Menu

Major fire rages in godown complex in Thane, no report of injuries as yet

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-10-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 21:00 IST
A fire which the civic authorities termed as major broke out at Khan Compound godowns in Thane city's Shil Phata area on Sunday evening.

There are no reports of injuries as of now in the major blaze that started at 7pm, regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Firefighting operations are underway, Sawant added.

