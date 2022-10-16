Left Menu

MP: Three women drown in dam backwaters in Mandsaur, two missing, two rescued

Three women drowned in the backwaters of the Gandhi Sagar Dam in Madhya Pradeshs Mandsaur district on Sunday evening, while two are missing and two minors have been rescued as an attempt to cross the waterbody using a submerged road went awry, officials said.They had taken a submerged murrum road built by villagers to get to their homes in Tolakhedi from an island after farming when the incident happened, Mandsaur Collector Gautam Singh said.

PTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 16-10-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 21:31 IST
Three women drowned in the backwaters of the Gandhi Sagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday evening, while two are missing and two minors have been rescued as an attempt to cross the waterbody using a submerged road went awry, officials said.

They had taken a submerged murrum road built by villagers to get to their homes in Tolakhedi from an island after farming when the incident happened, Mandsaur Collector Gautam Singh said. ''The bodies of three women have been recovered and search operation is underway for two women. Two minors who were part of the group have been rescued. They were trying to cross the the waist-high water stretch holding hands and slipped in after one of them lost footing,'' he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Sujania said a team of rescuers is at the spot and the operation to trace the two women was underway.

