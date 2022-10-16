Left Menu

Maha: Fed up with being nagged over studies, girl leaves home, cooks up story of her kidnapping

A 14-year-old girl ran way from home in Nagpur and travelled to neighbouring Chandrapur district in Maharashtra and later cooked up a story of her own kidnapping as she was fed up with being nagged by her mother over studies, a police official said on Sunday.The teenage girl had left home in Nandanvan area of Nagpur on Friday afternoon, and reached Chandrapur, around 150 kms from here, by bus late that evening, he said.As they were unable to contact the girl, her family members and relatives launched a search for her.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-10-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 21:36 IST
The teenage girl had left home in Nandanvan area of Nagpur on Friday afternoon, and reached Chandrapur, around 150 kms from here, by bus late that evening, he said.

As they were unable to contact the girl, her family members and relatives launched a search for her. They later approached the police and lodged a missing person's report, the official said. ''Meanwhile, after reaching Chandrapur city, the girl went to Ram Nagar police station there and told the cops that she had been kidnapped by two women from Nagpur in a car and was brought to Chandrapur. She also told the police that she somehow managed to save herself from their clutches,'' he added.

The Chandrapur police then contacted her parents in Nagpur and she was later reunited with the family. Personnel from the Nandanvan police station in Nagpur then launched a probe and examined the footage from the CCTV cameras, wherein they found that the girl had boarded a Chandrapur-bound on her own. ''When the police showed the footage to the girl and asked her the motive behind her act, she told them that she staged the drama to get rid of constant nagging by her mother for studies,'' the police official said.

