Left Menu

Man detained after he climbs on to stage to give memorandum to Gujarat CM; released

A man was detained and then released after he went up to the stage during an event of Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel to hand over a memorandum on recruitment on Sunday, a police official said.The CM was on stage for the Bharatiya Janata Partys Gujarat Gaurav Yatra event when Rohit Kumar 30 climbed on to the stage, the Deesa city police station official said.He wanted to hand over a a memorandum regarding recruitment to the post of talati-cum-mantri.

PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 16-10-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 21:44 IST
Man detained after he climbs on to stage to give memorandum to Gujarat CM; released
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained and then released after he went up to the stage during an event of Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel to hand over a memorandum on recruitment on Sunday, a police official said.

The CM was on stage for the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' event when Rohit Kumar (30) climbed on to the stage, the Deesa city police station official said.

''He wanted to hand over a a memorandum regarding recruitment to the post of talati-cum-mantri. He dodged the security personnel because he was wearing the saffron scarf of the BJP and appeared to be a party member. However, he was overpowered and whisked away from the stage as soon as he took out the paper,'' he said.

The man was detained and taken to the police station at around 3:30 pm and was released post questioning after three hours, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financial situation: Diplomat

Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022