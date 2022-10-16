At least six hurt in explosion at Spanish restaurant
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-10-2022 21:54 IST
At least six people were injured in an explosion at a Japanese restaurant in Tarragona, northeastern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday.
The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4:00 pm local time, was not immediately known.
