2 women die in road mishap in Odisha's Jajpur

At least two women were killed after coming under the wheels of a speeding a truck Odishas Jajpur district on Sunday, police said.The two were on their way to Jajpur town in an SUV for offering puja at the Biraja temple. A truck coming at high speed ran over them.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 16-10-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 22:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least two women were killed after coming under the wheels of a speeding a truck Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday, police said.

The two were on their way to Jajpur town in an SUV for offering puja at the Biraja temple. The driver stopped the car to have breakfast near a roadside eatery Bhatia Chhak on National Highway 16.

As the vehicle was on a sloping ground and the driver had not applied handbrake nor put it on gear, the SUV started to move.

The two women who were in the rear seat of the vehicle, panicked and jumped out of it. A truck coming at high speed ran over them. They died on the spot, police said.

Police have seized both the vehicles and registered a case.

Bayree police station inspector Sanghamitra Nayak said the driver of the truck was arrested and an investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

