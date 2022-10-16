Left Menu

Sub inspector injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 16-10-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 22:29 IST
Sub inspector injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
A sub inspector was injured on Sunday in an exchange of fire between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 7 pm along Tarrem-Chinagelur road under Tarrem police station limits when a team was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

However, the Naxalites soon escaped into dense forests on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, he said.

''Rajesh Suryawanshi, a sub inspector posted at Tarrem police station, suffered minor injuries in the incident,'' the IG said.

A joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is carrying out a search operation in the area, he added.

