Sub inspector injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
A sub inspector was injured on Sunday in an exchange of fire between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said.
The gunfight broke out at around 7 pm along Tarrem-Chinagelur road under Tarrem police station limits when a team was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.
However, the Naxalites soon escaped into dense forests on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, he said.
''Rajesh Suryawanshi, a sub inspector posted at Tarrem police station, suffered minor injuries in the incident,'' the IG said.
A joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is carrying out a search operation in the area, he added.
