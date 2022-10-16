Two Haryana residents held with 17.5 kg of charas in Jammu

Two suspected inter-state drug peddlers hailing from Haryana were arrested Sunday after 17.5 kg of charas was recovered from their vehicle here, an official of the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) said.

Amit Kumar and Ombir, both residents of Gorar-Kharkhoda in Sonipat district, were coming from Kashmir in a car when they were stopped by ANTF sleuths near Bagh-e-Bahu, leading to the recovery of the charas worth lakhs of rupees from their possession, the official said.

He said the contraband substance was found hidden in the car.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was underway to unearth the forward and backward links of this racket.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested drug peddlers were going to sell the contraband in Mumbai, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)