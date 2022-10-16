Left Menu

Mumbai: Man drives autorickshaw onto rly platform, video goes viral

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 22:33 IST
Mumbai: Man drives autorickshaw onto rly platform, video goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

A man was fined by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after he drove his autorickshaw onto platform number one of Kurla station, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the driver, identified as Vinod Pandey, was possibly confused about how to exit the sprawling station, he said.

''He had driven his family to the station and then moved towards the south of the station believing he was taking an exit road. He was fined Rs 500 under the Railway Act,'' he said.

A video of the act has gone viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financial situation: Diplomat

Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022