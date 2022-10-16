Mumbai: Man drives autorickshaw onto rly platform, video goes viral

A man was fined by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after he drove his autorickshaw onto platform number one of Kurla station, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the driver, identified as Vinod Pandey, was possibly confused about how to exit the sprawling station, he said.

''He had driven his family to the station and then moved towards the south of the station believing he was taking an exit road. He was fined Rs 500 under the Railway Act,'' he said.

A video of the act has gone viral on social media.

