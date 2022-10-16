Left Menu

4 wounded in shooting outside Atlanta university library

Four people were shot, including three students, during Clark Atlanta Universitys homecoming outside a campus library early Sunday, authorities said.A large group of people were listening to a DJ near Atlanta University Centers Robert W Woodruff Library around 1230 am when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots, Atlanta police said.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 16-10-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 23:24 IST
4 wounded in shooting outside Atlanta university library
  • Country:
  • United States

Four people were shot, including three students, during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming outside a campus library early Sunday, authorities said.

A large group of people were listening to a DJ near Atlanta University Center's Robert W Woodruff Library around 12:30 am when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots, Atlanta police said. A preliminary investigation found three students and another person were wounded when shots were fired from a vehicle, Clark Atlanta University said. One of the victims was grazed and refused medical attention, Atlanta police said. Three others were taken to a hospital, though they were conscious and alert.

Clark Atlanta is part of Atlanta University Center's consortium of historically Black colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy with Warner; ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev punches ticket to Gijon Open final and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022