Zelenskiy: heavy fighting around two Donbas towns

"Very heavy fighting is going on there."

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 01:27 IST
Heavy fighting is going on around two towns in Ukraine's Donbas region - Soledar and Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."

The town of Bakhmut has been the next target of Russia's armed forces in their slow advance through the Donetsk region since taking the key industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonets in June and July. Soledar lies just to the north of Bakhmut.

