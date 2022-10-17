Left Menu

4 hurt in shooting outside Atlanta university library

Four people were hurt, including three students, in a shooting during Clark Atlanta Universitys homecoming outside a campus library, authorities said.A large group of people were listening to a DJ near Atlanta University Centres Robert W. A preliminary investigation found three students and another person were injured when shots were fired from a vehicle, Clark Atlanta University said.

Four people were hurt, including three students, in a shooting during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming outside a campus library, authorities said.

A large group of people were listening to a DJ near Atlanta University Centre's Robert W. Woodruff Library around 12:30 am on Sunday when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots, Atlanta police said. A preliminary investigation found three students and another person were injured when shots were fired from a vehicle, Clark Atlanta University said. Atlanta police said multiple people were shot. One of the victims was grazed and refused medical attention. Three others were taken to a hospital, though they were conscious and alert.

Clark Atlanta is part of Atlanta University Centre's consortium of historically Black colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

