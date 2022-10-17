Left Menu

Jharkhand: Panel probing Dalit girl's self-immolation submits report

Deputy Commissioner of the district, Vijaya Jadav, said the probe panel submitted its report on Sunday.The district authorities also handed over Rs 25,000 as compensation under provisions of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act, to the girls family members.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 17-10-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 09:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The two-member panel investigating the case of a Dalit girl, who set herself afire in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, after allegedly being forced to remove her dress by a teacher, has submitted its report, a senior official said. Deputy Commissioner of the district, Vijaya Jadav, said the probe panel submitted its report on Sunday.

The district authorities also handed over Rs 25,000 as compensation under provisions of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, to the girl’s family members. Jadav had on Sunday visited the burn unit of Tata Main Hospital, where the 15-year-old girl is admitted, to enquire about her health condition.

The authorities would also ensure that her family gets the benefits of various government schemes, officials said. The Class-9 student, in a statement to police, had said that on October 14, the woman invigilator made her remove clothes in a room adjacent to the classroom during an exam to check if she was hiding paper chits, despite strong resistance on her part.

Her mother said that the teenager could not bear the humiliation and set herself ablaze shortly after returning from school.

Police said the accused teacher was arrested under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

