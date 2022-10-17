Several blasts rock Kyiv's centre - mayor

Several blasts rocked the central Shevchenkivskiy district of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday morning, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, with Reuters witnesses reporting three blasts.

The Shevchenkivskiy district was hit by several explosions a week earlier, on Oct. 10.

