Several blasts rock Kyiv's centre - mayor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 09:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Several blasts rocked the central Shevchenkivskiy district of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday morning, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, with Reuters witnesses reporting three blasts.

The Shevchenkivskiy district was hit by several explosions a week earlier, on Oct. 10.

