Fire erupts at energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk after missile hit - governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 10:32 IST
Fire erupts at energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk after missile hit - governor
Representative Image
A big fire broke out at an energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight missile hit, a local official said on Monday.

"Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defence forces," Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There is a big fire. All services are working on the site."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

