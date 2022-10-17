Four more prisoners die from Iran's Evin prison fire -judiciary
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 10:55 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's judiciary said on Monday that four more people died as a result of a fire at Tehran's Evin prison.
All eight of the deceased were prisoners of the robbery-related offense ward, according to the judiciary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement