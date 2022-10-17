Left Menu

Four more prisoners die from Iran's Evin prison fire -judiciary

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 10:55 IST
Four more prisoners die from Iran's Evin prison fire -judiciary
Iran's judiciary said on Monday that four more people died as a result of a fire at Tehran's Evin prison.

All eight of the deceased were prisoners of the robbery-related offense ward, according to the judiciary.

