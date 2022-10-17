Left Menu

AnKita Bhandari murder case: Forensic report rules out rape

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-10-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 11:34 IST
AnKita Bhandari murder case: Forensic report rules out rape
  • Country:
  • India

Preliminary forensic examination reports of the visceral samples of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly killed by the owner of a resort where she worked as a receptionist, have ruled out sexual assault, a police officer said on Monday.

Bhandari's murder allegedly by her employer Pulkit Arya, who is the son of a former BJP leader, and his two accomplices, had triggered a massive public outrage with people demanding the hanging of the killers.

The reports of the visceral samples did not speak of any sexual assault on her before she was killed, the officer said requesting anonymity.

He said new findings support the post-mortem report issued by AIIMS, Rishikesh, which had also ruled out a sexual assault on the victim, he said. Arya and his two accomplices have been put behind bars while investigation by an SIT into the case is in progress.

The probe by the SIT, headed by DIG P Renuka Devi, is nearing its conclusion following which a chargesheet will be filed in the case, the official said.

The body of Bhandari (19) was recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on September 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022