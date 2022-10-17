Left Menu

Kyiv's central district rocked by blasts second time in week

Shevchenkivskyi district, a busy hub with universities, student bars and restaurants, was hit by several explosions on Monday last week when Russia ordered the biggest aerial offensive against Ukrainian cities in retaliation for a blast on a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea. Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, said the latest attacks were carried out with so-called suicide drones.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 11:35 IST
Kyiv's central district rocked by blasts second time in week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The central Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine's capital was rocked by blasts on Monday for the second time in a week during the city's busy morning hours, with Mayor Vitali Klitshchko saying several residential buildings were damaged. Several blasts hit the district after 8 a.m. (0500 GMT), when many people rush to work or school, just over an hour after the first wave of explosions hit some residential buildings.

"Rescuers are on the site," Klitshchko said on the Telegram messaging service, adding that as a result of what he said was a drone attack, a fire also broke out in a non-residential building. There was no immediate information on casualties.

Kyiv's city administration said after the first wave of explosions that "critical infrastructure" was being attacked. Shevchenkivskyi district, a busy hub with universities, student bars and restaurants, was hit by several explosions on Monday last week when Russia ordered the biggest aerial offensive against Ukrainian cities in retaliation for a blast on a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, said the latest attacks were carried out with so-called suicide drones. "Russians think this will help them, but such actions are just their convulsions," Yermak said on Telegram.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022