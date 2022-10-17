Soccer- Brazil's Neymar lands in Spain to attend trial on 2013 transfer to Barcelona
Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 17-10-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 11:37 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Brazil forward Neymar landed in Barcelona on Monday to go on trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, a Reuters witness said.
The complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term for the player.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India u-17 women's football team to take on WSS Barcelona in final preparatory game ahead of World Cup
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap; Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca and more
Tensions high as Brazilians on other side of Atlantic cast ballots
Lula or Bolsonaro? Brazilians vote in tense presidential election
Tensions mount as Brazilians vote in polarized presidential election