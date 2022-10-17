Credit Suisse pays $495 million to settle legacy case
Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case related to pre-2008 transactions linked to its residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) business, the bank said on Monday.
The bank said it has reached a final settlement with the New Jersey Attorney General to resolve claims related to more than $10 billion RMBS that were issued.
