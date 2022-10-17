Russian forces attacked Ukraine's capital for the second time in a week while Russian and Ukrainian forces battled it out in heavy fighting around two towns in the Donbas region in the east, officials said. FIGHTING

* The central Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine's capital was rocked by blasts early on Monday for the second time in a week, with Mayor Vitalii Klitschko saying several residential buildings were damaged. * Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people and injured 15 at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said.

* The gunmen were from Tajikistan and had opened fire after an argument over religion, said Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. * No civilians died but many soldiers were killed or wounded in the attack, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region said.

* Ukrainian troops are holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, Zelenskiy said. * Shelling by Ukrainian forces damaged the administration building in Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk region, Russian-backed administration of the city said.

* Russia's defence ministry said its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. * Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

* The Belarusian defence ministry in Minsk said just under 9,000 Russian troops would be stationed in Belarus as part of a "regional grouping" of forces to protect its borders. * Zelenskiy said almost 65,000 Russians had been killed since the Feb. 24 invasion, a figure far higher than Moscow's official Sept. 21 estimate of 5,937 dead.

ECONOMY, DIPLOMACY * White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it was incumbent upon NATO allies and other responsible countries, including China and India, to "send a very clear and decisive message to Russia that they should not contemplate the use of nuclear weapons in this conflict".

* Elon Musk said his rocket company SpaceX would keep funding its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, citing the need for "good deeds", after earlier saying he could no longer afford to do so.

