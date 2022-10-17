Kuwait's crown prince to attend parliament opening on Tuesday
Kuwait's crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah is to attend parliament's opening session on Tuesday after elections on Sept. 29, state news agency KUNA reported on Monday.
The crown prince took over most of the emir's duties late last year.
