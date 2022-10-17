Left Menu

Kuwait's crown prince to attend parliament opening on Tuesday

Reuters | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 17-10-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 12:07 IST
Kuwait's crown prince to attend parliament opening on Tuesday
Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait's crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah is to attend parliament's opening session on Tuesday after elections on Sept. 29, state news agency KUNA reported on Monday.

The crown prince took over most of the emir's duties late last year.

