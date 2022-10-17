BTS members to serve military duty -HYBE

K-pop boy band BTS members will serve mandatory military service, starting with its oldest member Jin, their agency said on Monday.

"All other members will also serve mandatory military duty according to their plans," their management group HYBE said in a regulatory filing.

