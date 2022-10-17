Left Menu

EU seeks concrete evidence for Iranian involvement in Ukraine war - top diplomat

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 12:51 IST
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The European Union is seeking concrete evidence for any Iranian involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday.

"We will look for concrete evidence about the participation (of Iran in the Ukraine war)," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, adding Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba would take part in the gathering.

