EU top diplomat expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks now

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he currently did not expect progress in negotiations over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"I don't expect any move, that's a pity because we were very, very close," Borrell told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, noting that international talks with Tehran had been stalled for the last weeks.

