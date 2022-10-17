Left Menu

EU top diplomat expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks now

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 13:05 IST
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he currently did not expect progress in negotiations over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"I don't expect any move, that's a pity because we were very, very close," Borrell told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, noting that international talks with Tehran had been stalled for the last weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

