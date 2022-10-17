EU top diplomat expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks now
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he currently did not expect progress in negotiations over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
"I don't expect any move, that's a pity because we were very, very close," Borrell told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, noting that international talks with Tehran had been stalled for the last weeks.
