EU is leaving "naivety" behind with China, Dutch foreign minister says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 13:20 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday that the EU is leaving behind naivety when it comes to its relations with China.
"There is increasing realism in the dialogue with China. We are leaving naivety behind", Hoekstra told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, adding that he agrees with this approach.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Luxembourg
- Wopke Hoekstra
- Dutch
- Hoekstra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
China reports 719 new COVID cases for Oct 1 vs 820 a day earlier
On China National Day, civil societies in Paris protest against human rights violations
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more
Australia, Japan and US raises alarm over China's "bullying" in Taiwan Strait