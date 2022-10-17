Left Menu

EU is leaving "naivety" behind with China, Dutch foreign minister says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 13:20 IST
Wopke Hoekstra Image Credit: Wikipedia
Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday that the EU is leaving behind naivety when it comes to its relations with China.

"There is increasing realism in the dialogue with China. We are leaving naivety behind", Hoekstra told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, adding that he agrees with this approach.

