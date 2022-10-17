EU is leaving "naivety" behind with China, Dutch foreign minister says

Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday that the EU is leaving behind naivety when it comes to its relations with China.

"There is increasing realism in the dialogue with China. We are leaving naivety behind", Hoekstra told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, adding that he agrees with this approach.

