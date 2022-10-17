MP backwater drownings: Body of one more woman recovered, another still missing

The body of one more woman was recovered from the backwaters of Gandhi Sagar dam in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, where five women went missing while crossing the waterbody, an official said on Monday.

According to officials, five women went missing, while two persons were rescued when an attempt to cross the backwaters using a submerged murrum road went awry on Sunday evening.

Bodies of three women were recovered and a man and a minor were rescued from the waterbody by villagers soon after, they said.

The victims had taken the submerged murrum road built by villagers to reach their homes in Tolakhedi from an island in the backwaters of Gandhi Sagar dam, they said. The body of one more woman was recovered, which has taken the toll to four, and a search is underway for another victim Rasal Bai Dhangar (41), Shamgarh police station in-charge Kamlesh Prajapati said.

Five teams of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) were engaged in the search for the missing woman, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, collector Gautam Singh had said that the victims were trying to cross the waist-high water stretch by holding hands and they slipped after one of them lost footing.

