EU sanctions on Iran to include morality police, Germany says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:06 IST
EU sanctions on Iran to include morality police, Germany says
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Fresh EU sanctions on Iran over a crackdown on protesters will include blacklisting the country's morality police amongst others, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"We will launch an additional sanctions package today that will hold accountable those who are responsible for the brutal crimes against women, youths and men," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"Amongst those listed is the so-called morality police."

