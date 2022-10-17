Left Menu

Court rejects Archana’s bail plea

Updated: 17-10-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:09 IST
The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Bhubaneswar on Monday rejected the bail application of Archana Nag, arrested on the charge of blackmailing influential people.

Though the SDJM heard the bail petition of Archana through video conferencing from jail on October 14, it had reserved its verdict till Monday. ''The court has rejected the bail petition of accused Archana Nag,'' said government pleader A Chand.

The government pleader strongly opposed her bail petition as she was booked under serious offences which were punishable. She was also accused of running a racket.

On the other hand, Archana's lawyer Debasish Mohapatra pleaded for her bail arguing that several sections, especially 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), is not applicable to her.

''Yes, I have received information that the court has rejected Archana's bail. We will certainly move to higher court to appeal for her release,'' Mohapatra said.

Twenty-six-year-old Archana Nag of Kalahandi district was arrested on October 6.

An internal estimation done by the police said that Archana and her husband Jagabandhu Chand have acquired properties worth Rs 30 crore in a span of only four years from 2018 to 2022. The couple allegedly owns a palatial house with imported interior decorations, luxury cars, four high-breed dogs and a white horse.

Many pictures of Archana and Jagabandhu along with many politicians of different parties have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar unit of the opposition BJP staged a demonstration in front of the Police Commissioner's office here and raised question on the manner of investigation into Archana's case.

''We have made three demands - take Archana on remand for interrogation, arrest her husband and his friend and action against the influential persons who helped the couple to reach from rags to riches,'' BJP Bhubaneswar unit president Babu Singh told reporters while leading a demonstration here.

