Use of Iranian "kamikaze drones" by Russia would mark escalation - Austria

Any use of Iranian drones in Russia's war against Ukraine would mark an escalation of the conflict, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

"These kamikaze drones that we are seeing in Ukraine apparently now - this is an escalation," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

He said providing equipment to Russia would amount to an active support for Moscow's war against Ukraine.

