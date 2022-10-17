Left Menu

UP: Missing boy's body found stuffed inside sack

The body of an 18-year-old missing boy stuffed inside a sack was found in a jungle here, police said on Monday.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The body of an 18-year-old missing boy stuffed inside a sack was found in a jungle here, police said on Monday. According to the police, on Saturday Anikesh alias Shivam slept at his shop in Chandauli village. When his family could not find him, his father lodged a missing complaint on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Additional Superintendent of Police Poornendu Singh and other police officials recovered the teenager's body from a sack in a jungle, they said.

The police said they have detained three people for questioning.

Circle Officer (city) Naveen Singh said that the matter is being probed.

