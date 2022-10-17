Left Menu

UP: Man arrested for allegedly smuggling cow meat

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:53 IST
UP: Man arrested for allegedly smuggling cow meat
A man was arrested here on charges of smuggling cow meat, a police official said on Monday.

SHO of Highway police station Chhottelal said on Sunday, Hamid, a resident of Madina Masjid, Nai Basti under Govindnagar police station, was caught with 30 kg red meat, which could be beef.

The sample of the meat has been sent to the laboratory of the veterinary university for testing.

A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and the accused has been sent to jail, he added.

