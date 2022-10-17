Ethiopia says to take control of airports, govt installations in country's north
Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Ethiopia
Ethiopia aims to take control of airports and other critical installations in the north of country, in response to attacks by the Tigray regional forces, the government communication service said on Monday.
"It is ... imperative that the government of Ethiopia assumes immediate control of all airports, other federal facilities in the region," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement