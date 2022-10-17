Odisha: 111 softshell turtles seized

Within a gap of 24 hours, as many as 111 softshell turtles were seized from a house in Balasore district, forest officials said. A team of forest officials raided the premises of one Gouranga Kati Mandal at Jalasoharia village on Sunday and seized the turtles.

The reptiles were kept in the house to be sold to a trader in West Bengal at a higher price, the officials said. On October 14, 40 similar turtles were seized from a bus in Balasore district and two persons were arrested. After getting a tip-off from one of the arrested persons, forest officials conducted a raid at Mandal's house and seized the turtles, Jaleswar forest range officer Jayashree Murmu said.

An investigation was on to crack the illegal trade network, the official said.

