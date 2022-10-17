Left Menu

Russia says it launched 'massive' missile attack on Ukrainian infrastructure

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:22 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday it had carried out a "massive" attack on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.

In its daily briefing the defence ministry said it had hit "all designated targets" in the latest bombardment of Ukrainian cities and also thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to breach its defences in the southern Kherson region.

