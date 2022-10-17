Man arrested for stabbing parents

A 27-year old man was arrested on Monday from Eranhipalam near here for allegedly stabbing his parents, police said.

Shine, who was wielding a knife, was taken into custody using force after firing two shots to distract him.

Police said he was a drug addict.

''When we reached the spot, he was violent and was waving a knife at his parents. He stabbed his mother first. She was taken to hospital. Later he stabbed his father in an attempt to kill him. At that point police fired two shots to distract him and apprehended him,'' police told PTI.

The incident took place at a house at Eranhipalam near here at around 10.30 PM on Sunday.

Shine was threatening his parents when police reached the spot. He was inside a small room where his father was lying on a bed due to his fractured leg.

''It seems like Shine assaulted his father earlier and broke his leg. However, his parents never complained,'' police said.

While apprehending Shine who was waving a knife at everyone, Nadakkavu SI was injured.

His mother and father have been shifted to hospital and are undergoing treatment. ''They were staying here for the past seven months. Police came to know that he was violent. He was inside a small room. His father was lying there. He had stabbed his mother first. We tried to pacify him but he did not listen,'' a senior police official told the media.

Police are now recording the statement of his parents and took Shine to the hospital for treatment.

