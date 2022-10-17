Left Menu

MDMA seized, drug peddler held in Udupi

Udupi police have seized MDMA powder weighing 4.61 gm, worth Rs 20,745 from a person at Seshadri Nagar main road in Udupi.The accused, Raghavendra Devadiga 41, who was trying to sell the drug to locals, has been arrested by the police.Police sources said 4.61 gm of MDMA and Rs 2,300 in cash were recovered from him.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:30 IST
MDMA seized, drug peddler held in Udupi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Udupi police have seized MDMA powder weighing 4.61 gm, worth Rs 20,745 from a person at Seshadri Nagar main road in Udupi.

The accused, Raghavendra Devadiga (41), who was trying to sell the drug to locals, has been arrested by the police.

Police sources said 4.61 gm of MDMA and Rs 2,300 in cash were recovered from him. The scooter used by him for selling the drug was confiscated.

A mobile handset, weighing machine, bag and small plastic covers were also seized from the accused. The value of all the items seized is worth Rs 59,545, sources said.

A case has been registered at the cyber, economic and narcotics crime (CEN) police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022