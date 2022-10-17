MDMA seized, drug peddler held in Udupi

Udupi police have seized MDMA powder weighing 4.61 gm, worth Rs 20,745 from a person at Seshadri Nagar main road in Udupi.

The accused, Raghavendra Devadiga (41), who was trying to sell the drug to locals, has been arrested by the police.

Police sources said 4.61 gm of MDMA and Rs 2,300 in cash were recovered from him. The scooter used by him for selling the drug was confiscated.

A mobile handset, weighing machine, bag and small plastic covers were also seized from the accused. The value of all the items seized is worth Rs 59,545, sources said.

A case has been registered at the cyber, economic and narcotics crime (CEN) police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)