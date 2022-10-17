Left Menu

Security beefed up in Central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar after man dies in brawl

Security has been deployed in central Delhis Ranjit Nagar area where a 27-year-old man was killed during a street brawl, police on Monday said.The extra force has been deployed to avoid any law and order issue, police said, and added there is no communal angle behind the killing.

Security has been deployed in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar area where a 27-year-old man was killed during a street brawl, police on Monday said.

The extra force has been deployed to avoid any law and order issue, police said, and added there is no communal angle behind the killing. A senior police officer said, ''Since the incident, we have … beefed up the security around the area to avoid any lawlessness and ensure no untoward incident takes place. There is clearly no communal angle to this incident. It was a case of alleged honking by the bikers which led to the scuffle.'' The incident had happened on the night of October 12 when three men, including the deceased, objected to honking by some people riding a bike, police had earlier said.

A call was made at Ranjit Nagar Police Station to report a brawl near Chawla Bakery, Mandir wali gali, but when police went to the spot, they found no one there.

The brawl had started when Nitesh, Alok, and Monty stopped three people on a bike allegedly for honking and assaulted one of them who fell down.

As the bike got disbalanced, the other two also fell and a scuffle ensued between the groups, a senior police officer had earlier said.

Since there was no statement by anyone, a case was registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on DD entry at Ranjit Nagar Police Station and an investigation was taken up, Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), had said Sunday.

Nitesh, who was hit in the head and had been unconscious, succumbed in the hospital on Saturday, she had said.

After his death, section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was added in the FIR, according to the DCP.

Meanwhile, with the help of CCTV footage, police identified the assailants as Adnan, Ujefa, and Abbas, all residents of Ranjit Nagar, and currently on the run, she had said Sunday.

''The footage of the incident reveals that the quarrel was started by Nitesh and Alok. However, in the end, the other party overpowered them and assaulted them.

''Both Nitesh and Alok have previous criminal records,'' the DCP said, adding that efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused.

