Three killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv residential building - Zelenskiy aide

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:35 IST
Three people were killed in a Russian drone attack on a residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday morning, an official in the presidential office said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that 19 people had been rescued from the residential building and rescue work was continuing.

Ukraine's interior minister reported several deaths across the country following the Russian attacks, but did not give a more precise death toll.

