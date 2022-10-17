Left Menu

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, arms, ammo seized

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 16:07 IST
Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, arms, ammo seized
Security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, and seized arms and ammunition from it, officials said.

The hideout was uncovered during a joint search operation by police and security personnel at Sangla village in the Surankote area of the border district, they said.

The officials said a pistol, four hand grenades, four Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) cartridges, a wireless set, 16 improvised explosive device (IED) batteries and three AK magazines with rounds were seized from the hideout.

The operation was carried out acting on specific information, they said, adding that no one was arrested.

