Rajasthan governor meets with Indian ambassadors to 5 countries

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 16:34 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday discussed export and investment opportunities with Indian ambassadors to five countries at the Raj Bhawan here.

Ambassadors Rajesh Vaishnav (Morocco), Sanjay Rana (Bulgaria), Prashant Agarwal (Namibia), Krishna Dan Deval (Armeni) and Vishnu Kumar Sharma (South Sudan) met with Mishra, an official statement said.

It said Mishra enquired about export possibilities for Rajasthan abroad.

The governor said there was a need to work on exporting Rajasthan's products more and motivating people to invest in tourism, gems and jewellery industries in the state, according to the statement.

The ambassadors informed the governor that there was immense potential in foreign countries for Rajasthan's products, it said.

It is necessary that people living abroad are encouraged to invest in Rajasthan, Mishra added.

