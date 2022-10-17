Left Menu

Telangana: Man ends life after murdering wife, two children

A man died allegedly by suicide here after killing his wife and two children, police said on Monday. The family was last seen on Friday and neighbours experienced a foul smell emanating from the house this morning, the police said. The house was locked from the inside and the police were informed.

Telangana: Man ends life after murdering wife, two children
Policemen said they broke into the house, found the man hanging and the bodies of his wife and children with stab injuries.

The man is a businessman, his wife a tailor, they said.

Family dispute is suspected to be reason for the murder-cum-suicide, they added.

