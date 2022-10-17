Reports of protester beating at China consulate concerning - UK PM's spokesperson
British Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesperson said on Monday an apparent assault of a protester inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester was concerning after video emerged of him being beaten by several men.
In video footage posted by the BBC, a man in a black cap and ponytail was hauled through a gate into the consular grounds, where he was kicked and punched by five men as he lay on the ground during a demonstration against President Xi Jinping.
"These reports are obviously deeply concerning," the spokesperson told reporters. "I understand Greater Manchester Police responded immediately to the incident. I am conscious that their enquiries are ongoing so it would be inappropriate for me to comment beyond that."
