EU's plans to cut funds for Poland "clearly illegal", justice minister says

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-10-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 17:28 IST
Poland's Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Monday the European Commission's plans to cut European funds for Poland unless it fixes its judiciary were "clearly illegal".

The European Union will not pay Poland the vast majority of 75 billion euros worth of development funds earmarked for it through 2027 unless it fixes its courts, a spokesman for the bloc's executive said on Monday.

